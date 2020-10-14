Albert E. "Gene" Duncan, 78, of Quincy, Ill., formerly of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 6:20 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, IL.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 16, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. The Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Burial with full Military Rites by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal.
Friends and Family are invited to Gene's Life Celebration at a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of services, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at the funeral home.
Gene was born Sept. 13, 1942, in Hannibal, MO to John M. Duncan and Helen V. Gregory Duncan.
He was married on Nov. 5, 1960 in Hannibal, MO to Catherine L. Bush. She preceded him in death on Jan. 9, 2015.
Other survivors include one daughter, Teresa Doellman (Andy) of Quincy; two grandchildren, Nichols Doellman (Tassie) and Ashley Bilgri (Matt). He is also survived by one great-grandson, Grayson Doellman; and nieces and nephews.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John Duncan and Charles Duncan and one sister, Sue Gregger.
Gene served his country proudly in the United States Air Force.
Professionally Gene was a firefighter with the Hannibal Fire Department. He later retired from Gully Transportation where he was a truck driver for many years.
Away from work Gene enjoyed reading and spending time with his dogs and his grandchildren. An excellent cook, Gene made the best lasagna for his family. NASCAR racing, watching football and simply spending time with those he loved the most were a few of Gene's favorites.
Gene was a Christian by faith.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to the Illinois Veterans Home for the kind and loving care they gave to Gene.
Pallbearers will be Andy Doellman, Nicholas Doellman and Matt Bilgri.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.