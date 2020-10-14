Alice A. Tournear, 96, of Quincy, passed away at 5:50 pm Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, her home, surrounded by family.
Alice was born June 4, 1924, in Barry, to James Philip and Pearl Frances Meyer Baker.
She married Leonard W. "Buck" Tournear Jr. on Feb. 12, 1944, in Quincy by the Rev. L.C. Mauck. Leonard "Buck" preceded her in death Feb. 16, 1990.
Alice was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Spending time with family was very important to her. Planting a vegetable garden every spring was a family affair. The summer was spent canning and preserving what had been grown.
Alice enjoyed baking and cooking, especially fried chicken for family picnics. She also loved to mushroom hunt and go fishing as a family. Alice was an avid genealogist and was a member of the Great River Genealogical Society.
She was a member of Bethel Assembly of God Church, as well as the Women's Ministries at Bethel. She will always be lovingly remembered in the hearts of all who knew her.
Survivors include her five children, Richard Tournear (Georgia) of Quincy, Joanne Spears of Quincy, Linda Saunders (Paul) of Quincy, Leonard D. Tournear of Fowler and Pamela Hinshaw of Payson; 11 grandchildren, Beth Doty (Mark), Mona Kay Spears, Calvin Scott Spears, Christian Coy Spears (Erica), Rhys Saunders, Bryn Saunders (Diana), Laura Gail McCully, Leonard W. Tournear (Anne), Lindsay Snook (Terry), Andrew D. Tournear and Amber Hood; 18 great-grandchildren, Madison Layman, Zach Graham, Taylor Turner, Brett Turner, Seth Spiker, Matthew Spears, Brandon Spears, Brennan Metz-Spears, Madison Spears, Bentley Spears, Lauren McCully, Laycee McCully, Leonard W. Tournear, Lucas J. Tournear, Donna Jo Marshall, Alycin Marshall, Dusty McCune and Dylan Bock; and three sisters, Loretta Virginia Goodwin, Dorothy Bernice Walker and Phyllis Jean Johnston.
In addition to her husband, Alice was preceded in death by her parents; two sons-in-law, Calvin Coy Spears and Keith William Hinshaw; a daughter in-law, Eugenie "Jeanie" Tournear; two grandchildren, Lisa Fay Spears Rogers and Logan Dwayne Spears; two great-grandchildren, Ashley Spears and Levi Rogers; three sisters, Bertha Catherine Clinging, Alma Elizabeth Jacobs and Rosalie Darlene Townsend; and two brothers, Herbert Lawrence Baker and Harold Cecil Baker.
A funeral service will be at 11?a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Bethel Assembly of God Church at 12th and Jefferson in Quincy. Pastor Todd Hastings will officiate. Entombment will follow in Quincy Memorial Park Mausoleum.
A visitation will be held immediately preceding the service from 10 to 11?a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at the church. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing if attending.
O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is handling arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Christian C. Spears, Leonard W. Tournear, Richard L. Tournear, Leonard D. Tournear, Calvin Scott Spears and Paul Saunders.
Memorial contributions may be made to Great River Honor Flight.
Online condolences may be shared, and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com.
Condolences also may be expressed at whig.com.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.