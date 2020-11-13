Allen Lowell Cameron, 88, of Kahoka, Mo., passed away peacefully at 9:13 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Allen was born on Oct. 22, 1932 in Antioch, Mo., on the Cameron Farm. He was the son of the late William Robert and Vera Maude (Stark) Cameron.

Allen graduated from Kahoka High School in the Class of 1950. He later went to the University of Missouri on the G.I. bill. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Allen served in the 24th Infantry Division, "The Oak Leaf Division" 11th Field Artillery.

He married Luella Mae Terry in Kahoka, Mo., and from this union a son, John Rodney Cameron, of Keokuk, Iowa was born.

Allen later married Jenerette Louise Ellison and together they had the late Joseph Mark Cameron, and another son, Robert Gustaf Cameron.

Allen married his wife of 50 years, Loresa Bayawa Balansag on Feb. 23, 1970, in San Carlos City, Philippines, and she survives. Allen and Loresa share two sons, Jay Balansag Cameron of Kahoka, Mo., and Miles Balansag (Kami) Cameron of Luray, Mo.

Mr. Cameron was a farmer since 1960. He also worked for Sheller Globe and Morse Rubber in Keokuk as a laboratory technician for 25 years. Allen was a wealth of knowledge, always learning and researching. You could always find him on his "quadrunner" trying to win the battle with thistles and brush. He had many hobbies throughout the years from hunting, horseback riding, fighting chickens, and camping. He was a patient, honest, and fair man. He really enjoyed watching his sons and grandson tractor pull.

He and his wife Loresa also had the opportunity to travel and were able to see a lot of interesting and memorable places together. Allen was able to also take part in the Honor Flight. A once in a lifetime opportunity.

In addition to his wife, Loresa, and his sons, Allen is survived by his grandchildren, Lori Ann (Jim) Stelzer, Adam Joseph Cameron, Kassidy Taylor Cameron, Evan Hays Cameron, Eleanor Kamille Cameron and Estelle Joy Cameron; two great-grandchildren, Maddox and Layla; and by several nieces, nephews and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Mark Cameron; and his special aunt and uncle who were like his second parents, Frank and Florence Stark.

In accordance with Allen's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded, and private family services will be conducted. Memorial contributions in Allen's memory are suggested to St. Michael's Catholic Church.