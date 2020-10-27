Anita L. Duffy, 79, of Loraine, passed away at 4:10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Maple Grove Memory Care of Hancock Village in Carthage.

Anita was born on Sept. 3, 1941, in Loraine, to Virgil E. and Margurite B. (Halsey) Shippey. She married Herbert A. Duffy, from Bowen, on June 7, 1963, at the Loraine United Methodist Church. Herb passed away on June 21, 2013, just after their 50th wedding anniversary.

Anita graduated from Unity High School in Mendon in 1959 and then attended Gem City Business College. She then worked at Channen's Auto Supply in Quincy, where she met Herb and married him six months later.

Anita worked as a secretary, but free time revolved around crafts and cars. She was a skilled crafter from wood crafts to fabric projects. She, her sister-in-law Thelma, daughter Terri and nephew's wife Kathy operated the 4D's Crafts. The group set up at craft shows, traveling to attend events and hosted a yearly open house.

She was an active member of the Loraine United Methodist Church, where she published the bulletins for many years. Anita and Herb were charter members of the Great River Corvette Club. Her favorite Corvette was her blue 1968. She was also a member of the Old Thyme Association and the Geronteers at North Adams Home in Mendon.

Anita and Herb also enjoyed taking cruises, attending car shows, auctions, flea markets and swap meets. They also were faithful members of the YMCA, where she participated in water aerobics. Her favorite holiday was Christmas and she was known for her annual parties and Christmas Open House.

Surviving are one daughter Terri (John) Ohnemus of Loraine; two granddaughters, Devan (Branden) Engel and great granddaughter Josephine of Quincy, and Shelby (Nicholas) Harland of Loraine and great grandchildren Railyn and Cash; her brother-in-law, Jim (Thelma) Duffy of Mendon; and several nephews, nieces and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Services will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the Loraine United Methodist Church in Loraine, with Reverend Connie Jenkins officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the Loraine United Methodist Church. A Graveside Committal Service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the Sunset Cemetery in Quincy. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association or the Loraine United Methodist Church. The Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon has been entrusted to care for Anita and her family.

You are invited to share your memories of Anita, leave condolences and view her memorial video at hunterfh.com.