Ann Marie Young, age 93, of Quincy, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 4:50 a.m. in Sunset Home.

Ann was born on September 25, 1927 in Palmyra, Missouri, the daughter of Emmett and Elizabeth Kroeger Powell. On March 2, 1985, she married Paul Young in Quincy, Illinois. He preceded her in death on January 5, 2006.

Ann was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and a former member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Quincy, IL as well as a former member of St. Joseph Parish in Palmyra, MO. She was retired from Moorman Mfg Company as a cafeteria worker for 10 years. She was previously employed by Jay-Don Handi-Rack Company in Quincy and as a waitress in Palmyra, MO. She was a former member of the Eagles Lodge. She was previously married to Edward "Juhl" Williams, in Palmyra, MO.

Survivors include two sons, David Williams and Ed (Linda Sheehan) Williams, both of Quincy; a daughter, Sue Kennedy Sarasota, FL; seven grandchildren, Guy (Paula) Williams of Quincy, Matthew (Brandy) Williams of Camp Point, IL, Beth (Rick) Wagner of Quincy, Stephanie (Chris) Prewitt of Quincy, Erin (Kemmi) Williams of Hermosillo, Mexico, Megan (Tyler) Crawford of Quincy, and Georgia (Larry) Miller of Mobile, AL; 19 great grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Leo Powell of Palmyra, MO; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, five sisters, Frances Duesdieker, Rosie Coultas, Margaret Rhoades, Bertha Guthrie and Christine Buckwalter; four brothers, Joseph, James, John and Robert Powell.

Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Fr. Tom Meyer officiating. Please bring a face mask if you plan to attend the service.

Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Hansen-Spear

Funeral Home by appointment only. Please call Hansen-Spear at

217-222-4907 to reserve a time to attend. Please bring a face mask if you plan to attend the visitation.

Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Palmyra, MO

Memorials: Blessing Foundation or St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial

donations may be made online at https://memorials.hansenspear.com/

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements.