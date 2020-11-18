Arnold J. Bower, 81, of Pueblo, Colo., formerly of Hull, Ill., and Palmyra, Mo., passed away on Nov. 9, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Hannibal, Mo., on July 20, 1939 to W.A. (Diz) and Irma (Wilkins) Bower.

He was a graduate of West Pike High School in Kinderhook, Ill., in 1957.

He married Sharon Clark on Sept. 19, 1962 in Hull, Ill.

AJ worked for Western Printing and Standard Printing in Hannibal and retired from BNSF Railroad in 2001 in West Quincy, Mo., after 34 years of service as a locomotive engineer.

AJ was a Naval Reserve member and was honorably discharged in 1963.

He is survived by one son, Kevin Bower of Fountain, Colo.; one sister, Sara Bowen of Hannibal, Mo.; three grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon; his parents; one sister, Shirley Fette; and one brother, W.E. (Bill) Bower.

He elected to be cremated with no services.

Online condolences angeluspueblo.com and whig.com.