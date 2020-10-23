Arthur E. 'Gene' Stump, age 77, of Quincy, died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in Blessing Hospital. He was born on July 18, 1943 in Quincy, IL the son of Charles 'Sidney' and Aldena (Fuller) Stump. He married Glenna Boone Ehrhardt on November 17, 1974. She preceded him in death on July 10, 2004. Gene worked at Moorman Manufacturing and then later was a truck driver in the Quincy area for many years. Gene served in the United States Army. He liked singing Karaoke and was a member of the Elks Club.

Gene is survived by:

HIS LONG TIME COMPANION: Liz Tucker

SIBLINGS: Marion Stump and his wife Chris of Quincy, IL and Arleen Meyer and her husband Jerry of Camden, MO.

Numerous step-children, step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

Gene was preceded in death by his wife, parents and a brother: Gerald 'Jerry' Stump.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00?a.m. in the Duker & Haugh Funeral Home. Interment in Loraine Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00?a.m. until the time of the services at 11:00?a.m. Memorials may be made to the Great River Honor Flight. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2020.