Arthur "Moe" Fredrick Miller, 76, of Hannibal, passed away at 2:50?p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
Funeral services will be at 10?a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Smith Funeral Home and Chapel in Hannibal, with the Rev. Tim Goodman officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7?p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the funeral home
The funeral service will be streamed live via the Smith Funeral Home and Chapel Facebook page and will be able to be viewed on Moe's memorial page at smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
on Thursday evening.
Moe was born Oct. 29, 1943, in Hannibal, the son of Jim and Anna (Large) Miller.
He was united in marriage to Viola "Randi" Fay Miller on Oct. 11, 1970, in Hannibal. She preceded him in death June 7, 2012.
Survivors include a daughter, Amanda Bowen (Doug) of Hannibal; two granddaughters, Katie Brothers-Bowen Smith and husband Joel, and Emma Bowen; great-grandson, Maveryck William Roy Smith; sister, Doris Vanhoose (Jake); and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Miller was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Annie Rose Miller; brothers, Virgil Miller, James Harold Miller, Buddy Miller, Dicky Miller, Roy Miller and Bobby Miller; sisters, Anna Treaster, Betty Brown, Beulia Davis and Mary Smith.
Moe worked as a commercial fisherman. He was a Christian by faith.
Moe enjoyed the simple things in life. He rarely missed a softball game when his daughter played, and he could always be found in the stands wearing a custom made T-shirt. The Mississippi River always called him, so his job as a commercial fisherman was more of a pastime he was gladly paid for. Drinking coffee with his friends, fish frys with family, homemade apple or cherry pie and of course lotto scratch-offs were some of his favorite things.
He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He would often be known to take them to coffee with him. More recently he truly enjoyed spending any time he could with his great-grandson, Maveryck.
Pallbearers will be Eric Green, Doug Bowen, Joel Smith, James Lain, Billy Lain and Jason Pritchett.
Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Anderson, Roy Hark, Jimmy Lain, Jason Krigbaum and Jake Vanhoose.
Memorial contributions may be made to NEMO Humane Society or Moe's great-grandson Maveryck's college fund, in care of Smith Funeral Home and Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family and a video tribute viewed on Arthur's "Moe" memorial page at smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
.
Condolences also may be expressed at whig.com.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.