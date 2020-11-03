Ashley Dawn Myers of Center, MO, formerly of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 4:25 AM, Saturday, October 31, 2020.

A Memorial Service will be at 12:00 PM, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

Friends and Family are invited to Ashley's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home.

Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

Ashley was born February 4, 1986, in Hannibal, MO to Lloyd Lee Myers, Jr. and Shirley Mae Farris Myers.

Survivors include her parents of Hannibal, MO, 4 children, Jordan Baham, Lillia Baham, Ethan Shaw, and Emmilia Whittaker, grandparents, Georgia and Harry Saunders, and Lloyd Myers, Sr. Ashley is also survived by 1 brother; Christopher Lee Myers of Hannibal, MO and 1 sister, Lacey Lynn Moritz (Jacob Whitehead) of Cameron, MO, 4 aunts, Melonie Porter, Edna Kean, Jennifer Webb, Mary Bandy and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.

Ashley was preceded in death by her grandmother, Emmalean Farris and grandfather, Les Farris.

Professionally Ashley worked as a laborer thru Manpower at the General Mills Plant in Hannibal, MO.

Ashley enjoyed fishing and she loved animals. Living on the farm, taking walks to the creek, wearing her cowboy boots and helping everyone were a few of Ashley's favorites. Spending time with her kids, watching movies, drawing and painting with them were all things she loved to do.

Ashley was a Christian by faith.

Memorial contributions may be made to James O'Donnell Funeral Home for funeral expenses.

