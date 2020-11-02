Barbara Jean "Jeannie" Kammerer, 76, of Quincy, IL passed away at 2:30 pm Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her home.
A Funeral Ceremony will be at 11:00 am Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Rev. Matthew Hunt will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy.
Friends and Family are invited to Jeannie's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.
Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including requiring face masks, social distancing, and allowing no more than 50 guests in at a time.
Jeannie was born January 7, 1944, in Galesburg, IL to Kenneth and Kathryn Rush Higgins Sr.
She was married to Kenneth "Ken" Kammerer on July 6, 1963 at Salem Evangelical Church in Quincy. He survives.
In addition to her husband, other survivors include one sister, Patricia Daniels of Quincy, IL; one sister-in-law, Sharon Higgins of Quincy, IL; and several nieces and nephews, including Leanne Beduhn (Keith) of Grand Rapids, MI and Amy Allen (Matthew) of Liberty, IL.
Jeannie was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Kenneth Higgins Jr.; and three brothers-in-law, William Goehl (Pauline), Norbert Zanger (Vera), and Herschel Daniels.
Jeannie was a homemaker as well as her mother's caregiver for 20 years.
Jeannie loved crafts and sewing, including needlework, quilting, and crocheting afghans. She was a diehard Cubs fan and her favorite player was first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Romance novels, the Hallmark Channel, and The Young and the Restless soap opera were a few of Jeannie's favorites. She also enjoyed feeding the birds and squirrels and traveling with her husband Ken, and her favorite trips were to Aspen, Colorado and taking an Alaskan cruise.
Jeannie attended Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ in Quincy.
Pallbearers will be David Goehl, Dan Goehl, Matthew Allen, Lloyd Zanger, Gary Zanger, and Kent Zanger.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blessing Cancer Center.
Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at www.ODonnellCookson.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Herald-Whig from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2020.