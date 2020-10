Benjamin F. "Benny" McKinnon, 88, of Pleasant Hill, died Oct. 27, 2020, at Harry S. Truman Veterans Hospital, Columbia, Mo. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Calvary Gospel Church, Summer Hill. Burial with military honors will be in Crescent Heights Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church. Lummis Funeral Home is handling arrangements.