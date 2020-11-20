Bernard Joseph "Bernie" Baker Sr., 63, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 12:20 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020 in his home.

There will be no services.

Bernie was born November 8, 1957, in Quincy, IL to Joseph and A. Maurine Shinnebarger Baker.

He was first married to Lynda Walker and later to E. "Bonnie" Hilda Liesen on October 8, 1986 in Quincy, IL. Bonnie preceded him in death on January 24, 2019.

Survivors include one son, Bernard J. "BJ" Baker Jr. of Indianapolis, IN; two step-daughters, Vicki Galbraith of Canton, MO and Tammy Galbraith of Quincy, IL; one step-son, Dan Galbraith (Jennie) of Mt. Sterling, IL; three grandchildren, Kathryn, Elizabeth, and Fitzpatrick; four step-grandchildren, Brittany, Kurtis, Amber, and Kalab; four step-great-grandchildren, Montae, Ezrah, Johnathan, and Colin; and one sister, Dena Hughs (Kevin) of Louisville, KY.

In addition to his wife, Bernie was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Dexter Baker.

Bernie installed carpet for Quincy Discount Carpet for many years. He later drove a forklift for several manufacturing companies.

He was a family man who cherished any time he could spend with them. He enjoyed hanging out and playing in dart and shuffleboard leagues.

