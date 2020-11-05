Beverly Ann Schuette, 86, of Quincy, passed away at 12:27 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in the comfort of her home with her family.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. Pastor Chris Lefever will officiate.

The immediate family will meet for a short visitation at 9 a.m. at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, preceding the graveside service.

Beverly was born July 25, 1934, in Keokuk, Iowa.

She was married to Russell C. Schuette on Dec. 6, 1952, in Quincy. He preceded her in death on Feb. 12, 1999.

Survivors include one son, Jeffrey D. Schuette of Quincy; six grandchildren, Keegan James (John), Jason Schuette (Kelsey), Sean Fischer (Nikki), Jessica Schuette, Heaven Schuette, and Faith Schuette; 14 great-grandchildren, Todd Gooding, Aieress James, Noah James, Lethan Schuette, Lanee Schuette, Brayln Scott, Brycen Scott, Deakon Schuette, Lillyan Schuette, Russell Schuette, Hadley Schuette, and Ryan Schuette; one stepsister, Patricia Sheffler of Moline, Ill.; and one daughter-in-law, Cynda Schuette of Quincy.

In addition to her husband, Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Russell E. Schuette; and two stepbrothers, Montgomery Dodd and Walter Dodd Jr.

Beverly graduated from Quincy High School in 1952. She went on to work at Tenk Hardware Co. in Quincy for several years until its closing.

Beverly enjoyed quilting, playing cards, reading, bird watching, and spending time with her family. More than anything, Beverly loved serving others and she was known as "Grandma" to everyone. She was also a 19-year member of RSVP (Retired & Senior Volunteer Program). Words cannot describe the impact she has had on the people who she encountered throughout her life.

Pallbearers will be Todd Gooding, Lethan Schuette, Deakon Schuette, Noah James, and Jason Schuette.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Quincy Public Library or the Illinois Veterans Home Activity Fund.

