Billy Lavern Tate Sr. 81, of New London died Nov. 21, 2020, at Blessing Hospital, Quincy, Ill. Graveside services and burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Grand View Burial Park. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home.