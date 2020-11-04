Mrs. Bonita L. "Bonnie" Jeffers, 81, of New Canton, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the Barry Community Care Center in Barry.

She was born June 26, 1939, in El Dara, Illinois, to Sylvan Lorraine & Marjorie (Lee) Myers. They preceded her in death.

She married Billy Gene "Bill" Jeffers on November 25, 1956, at the El Dara Christian Church in El Dara. He preceded her in death on July 24, 2002.

She is survived by 5 children, Lisa Spann, husband Bruce, of Barry, IL, Lorrie Hall, husband Dean, of New Canton, IL, Mark Jeffers, wife Kristy, of Barry, IL, Stephen Jeffers, wife Karen, of Markle, IN, and Stacy Haggerty, husband Michael, of Warren, IN, a well loved niece Carolyn Campbell who lived with her for many years, 4 grandsons, Shannon Spann, of Warren, IN, Brad Spann, of Bethalto, IL, Adam Hall, of Fort Wayne, IN, and Seth Hall, of Frankford, MO, 7 granddaughters, Nicole Leas of Marion, IN, Leah Hackworth, of Charlotte, NC, Stephenie Hensley, of Markle, IN, Sarah Glasgow, of Markle, IN, Cassie Miller, of Roanoke, IN, Kialee Jeffers, of Quincy, IL, and Kara Jeffers, of Barry, IL, 1 step grandchild Josh Johnson, of Lebanon, IN, 20 great grandchildren, 3 step great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild, 2 brothers, David Myers, wife Debra, of Hannibal, MO, and Thomas Myers, of Quincy, IL., and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband she was also preceded in death by 1 brother James Myers and 1 sister Diana (Jody) Lynch.

Bonnie enjoyed doing volunteer work, prison ministry and would open her home to missionary students. She loved her friends and family and never knew a stranger.

There is no visitation.

Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Taylor-Martin Cemetery, El Dara, Illinois.

Burial will be in Taylor-Martin Cemetery, El Dara, Illinois.

Memorials are suggested to the El Dara Christian Church.

Kirgan Funeral Home in Barry is in charge of arrangements.

