Menu
Search
Menu
Herald-Whig
Herald-Whig HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bonkers permanently shutters Quincy location

QUINCY - Family entertainment center Bonkers announced Monday that its Quincy location at 229 N. 48th. would close permanently. 

In a statement posted on its website and Facebook, the company said though its made improvements to Bonkers preparing for its future, the global pandemic changed those plans.

"We would like to thank you for your years of support, and we will miss being a part of the Quincy community," the statement said.

Bonkers first opened in December 2000. 

Bonkers continues to operate two locations in Topeka, Kan., and Columbia, Mo.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Herald-Whig on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.