QUINCY - Family entertainment center Bonkers announced Monday that its Quincy location at 229 N. 48th. would close permanently.

In a statement posted on its website and Facebook, the company said though its made improvements to Bonkers preparing for its future, the global pandemic changed those plans.

"We would like to thank you for your years of support, and we will miss being a part of the Quincy community," the statement said.

Bonkers first opened in December 2000.

Bonkers continues to operate two locations in Topeka, Kan., and Columbia, Mo.