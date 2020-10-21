Bonnie Jean Wood Peters, age 95, of Middleton, Wisconsin, formerly of Quincy, Illinois died on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in Middleton. She was born on April 7, 1925 in Quincy, IL the daughter of Harry S. and Lillian Bledsoe (Obert) Wood. Bonnie was a graduate of Quincy High School in 1943 and remained active working on her high school reunions. She married Donald H. Peters on July 20, 1946 in St. Joseph Church in Palmyra MO. He preceded her in death on November 18, 1992.

Bonnie was a continuous member of Central Baptist Church since her baptism in 1937. She served on the church decorating committee and as co-hostess for the Golden Age group for many years.

Bonnie was a volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital and served on the Blessing Hospital Volunteer Advisory Board.

Bonnie once said, "I was born to be a grandmother." What a mighty fine grandmother and great-grandmother she was!

Bonnie is survived by: TWO DAUGHTERS: Barbara Fahrenbach and her husband Robert of Madison, WI and Nancy Peters Bradshaw also of Madison.

GRANDCHILDREN: Jeanne, Jeffrey and Amanda Fahrenbach, Mathew and Molly Bradshaw.

GREAT-GRANDCHILDREN: Aubrey and Brooklyn Fahrenbach; Whitaker Fahrenbach.

Numerous other relatives also survive.

In addition to her husband, Bonnie was also preceded in death by her parents, a grandchild: Emily Ann Bradshaw, a brother: Harry L. Wood and a sister: Dorothy Wood Bent.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM in Calvary Cemetery by Pastor Jason Sommerfeldt. There is no visitation, but friends are invited to the graveside services. Memorial may be made to Central Baptist Church. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2020.