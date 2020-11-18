Brenda K. Willer, age 76, of Quincy, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 2:26 pm in Rushville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Brenda was born November 8, 1944 in Shelbina, Missouri, the daughter of James and Lacy Watson. She married Eugene Willer on July 4, 2001 in Quincy. He survives.

Brenda had been employed as the manager of the John Wood Mansion gift shop for 10 years and as the manager of the Quincy History Museum gift shop for 10 years. Brenda was an active member of Melrose Chapel United Methodist Church where she was involved with the ladies group and Meals on Wheels. In her spare time, Brenda enjoyed crafting and sewing, but most of all she loved going Country and Western dancing with Eugene.

In addition to her husband, survivors include: her stepson, Daniel (Brandy) Willer of Quincy; two step grandsons, Cole and Cael Willer of Quincy; her aunt, Barb Crouch of Quincy; four sisters-in-law: Charlene (Jerry) Grawe of Quincy; Janice (Bruce) Klingele of Quincy; Nancy Wolever of Grand Mound, IA; and Vicky (Roger) Greene of Chicago, IL; a brother-in-law, Ed (Linda) Willer of Geneva, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents; a sister-in-law, Donna (Leo) Lenane; and a brother-in-law, Chuck Wolever.

Services: Private services will be held with Rev. Nancy Wilson officiating. To attend Brenda's service remotely (or to view a recording for up to 90 days), please join us on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time using the following link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/34468677

Burial: Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy, Illinois

Memorials: Quincy History Museum

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.