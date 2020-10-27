Virginia Carolyn Whelan, 84, of Monroe City, Mo., died at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at James O'Donnell Life Celebration Home in Monroe City, Mo. Burial will be in St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery, Stoutsville, Mo. Father Mike Quinn will officiate.

Friends and family are invited to Carolyn's Life Celebration at a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all attending the visitation or funeral service are requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Carolyn was born Nov. 25, 1935, in rural New London, Mo., the oldest child of Fred and Mary Hazel Walkley Boss. She graduated from Monroe City High School in 1953.

She married Artie Whelan of Indian Creek on Feb. 23, 1954, at St. Stephen Church at Indian Creek. They were married for 66 years. They lived and farmed most of their lives in Clapper in rural Monroe County.

After their children were grown, she did product demonstrations in area stores and was one of the first employees of The Lake Gazette.

She and Artie were long-time members of St. Stephen Church. She also served as secretary/treasurer of St. Andrew Cemetery Association, on Little Dixie Regional Library board, and sold quilt raffle tickets at the Swinkey Picnic for many years. She was a member of the Jolly Workers Extension Homemakers Club until it ceased operation. She also served as a Monroe County election worker for many years. She continued to have lunch monthly with grade school friends from Withers Mill until recently. She and her husband enjoyed attending country music shows, Professional Bull Riding performances and school events of their grandchildren.

She is survived by four children, Linda Ann Geist, Monroe City, Michael Lee (Johnna) Whelan of Stoutsville, Deborahe Joanne (Destry) Cook of Monroe City, and Lisa Suzanne (Michael) Minor of Stoutsville; and a special goddaughter, Cathy Pfanner Wood.

Grandchildren include Michael Joseph Geist, Oviedo, Fla.; Sarah Beth Geist, Indian Creek; Deanna Lynn Geist, Quincy, Ill.; Aaron Michael (Elaine) Whelan, Stoutsville; Amanda Whelan, Palmyra; Jennifer (Quentin) Abbott, Savannah, Mo.; Beth (Billy East) Carr, Monroe City; Eric (Beth) Keller, Katy (Wes) Hendrix, and Matthew Cook, all of Monroe City; Kayla Minor, Madison; and Kally Minor, Stoutsville; numerous great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Joanne Thebeau, Centralia; and a brother, Fred Boss, rural New London. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one grandchild, Caleb Minor.

Pallbearers will be: Ricky Pfanner, Bobby Pfanner, Matt Cook, Eric Keller, Aaron Whelan, Cody Lovelace, Chris Whelan and Will Wilburn.

Honorary pallbearers will be: Joe Geist, Brenden Geist, Danny Pfanner, Keith Pfanner, Jim Boss, Chuck Whelan, Doug Orf and other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorials are suggested to St. Andrew Cemetery, 25835 Monroe Road 515, Stoutsville, Mo. 65283, or Holy Rosary Catholic School, 620 S. Main St., Monroe City, Mo. 63456.

