Carl Robert "Bob" Krietemeyer, 93, of Ewing died on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, MO. He was born November 28, 1926 in Palmyra to Carl and Fannie (Schaberg) Krietemeyer.
He married the love of his life Vera (Welsch) Shouse-Herzog on May 15, 1986, who preceded him in death on April 25, 2012.
Survivors include his brother John Krietemeyer of Ewing. Daughters Georgena Morton of Chambersburg, Illinois and Judy Bugh of Ewing; daughter-in-law Berniece Shouse-Neisen of Ewing. Seven grandchildren, John Morton, Jason "Rhonda" Morton, Larry "Tracy" Bugh, Kathy "Brent" Burchett, Brenda "Craig" Redmon, Kim "Leonard" Grant, and Lynn "Dewayne" Wieprecht. Sixteen great-grandchildren, Ali, Jase and Jesse Morton; Royal "CJ Crow" Bugh and Raven Bugh; Noah, Jonah, Amos Stovall; Baley and Avery "Tiffany" Burchett; Andrew Redmon and Audrey "Luke" Barton; Kendra and Nicholas "Baylea Turner" Grant; Brittany Wieprecht and Brooke "Derek" Miller. Seven great-great grandchildren Isabella and Grayson Barton, Hunter Grant, Rylea Clay, Birklee Speiser, Dean Burchett, Baby Miller and many nieces and nephews.
Bob grew up at Mark Bottom in Taylor loving the land and farming. He was a grain and livestock farmer and continued farming up until last summer when he still helped put up hay. Bob and Vera enjoyed their retirement by traveling extensively across the United States, playing cards and dancing. Bob was an accomplished carpenter and gardener, and avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed watching sports of all kinds, especially cheering on his Kansas City Chiefs and St. Louis Cardinals.
Bob served during the Korean War in Korea and Japan from 1950-1952 in the 7th Calvary Regiment and was Honorably Discharged as a Sergeant First Class with an Overseas Bar, 3 Bronze Campaign Stars, an Army of Occupation Medal, Combat Infantry Badge and a UN Service Medal.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, seven siblings Carlene Breeden, Mary Johnson, Dick Krietemeyer, Helen Bradney, Martha Archer, Polly Sutton, and Renee Griesbaum; son George Shouse, sons-in-law Fred Morton and Roy Bugh, and great-grandson River Bugh.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00?a.m. at the Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing, MO with Rev. Elmer Hagood officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Ewing Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday morning from 10:00 a.m until time of services in the funeral home. Please wear a mask while present in the funeral home.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Ewing Memorial Cemetery in care of Ball-Davis Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.davis-fh.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.