Carla Holmes Helmke, 66, of Quincy, died at 4:08 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at her home.

She was born on Oct. 18, 1954, in Carthage, Ill., to Rex J. and Barbara Stout Holmes.

Carla was a 1972 graduate of Southeastern High School in Augusta and received her Master's Degree from Quincy University in Quincy. She was a teacher at Canton R5 Schools District and also John Wood Community College. She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Quincy. Carla enjoyed scrapbooking and watching cooking shows, but her most cherished times were spending time with her grandsons.

She is survived by a son, L.J. (Kim) Helmke of Quincy; two grandsons, Liam and Caden of Quincy; two sisters, Lori (Mike) Zamora of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Alison (Rod) Homan of Camp Point, Ill.; a brother, Ryan (Deanna) Holmes of Mapleton, Ill.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Augusta.

Memorial contributions may be made to Canton R5 High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) or Woodlawn Cemetery Association and can be sent to Hamilton Funeral Home PO Box 368 Augusta, IL 62311.

The Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta, Ill., is handling arrangements.