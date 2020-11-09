Carolyn Sue Dietle, 76, of New London, Missouri, passed away at 1:17 PM, Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Hannibal Regional Hospital due to complications related to COVID 19.

There will be no services at this time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

Carolyn was the first born child of William R. Dotson and Emily Sue Guttery-Dotson. She was a leap year baby, born on February 29, 1944.

She married the love of her life, Richard Dale Dietle on June 20, 1971. He survives of New London, MO. Next June would have marked the couple's 50th wedding anniversary, an accomplishment of which they were both understandably proud.

They each had children from previous marriages, all boys, and somehow managed to teach them to love and respect one another as brothers.

Other survivors include 5 sons, Curt Fitzpatrick (Michelle), Farron Fitzpatrick (Rebecca), John Dietle (Kristen), Jeff Dietle (August) and Chris Dietle (Rita), all of whom live within driving distance of one another.

Carolyn was preceded in death by two sons, Richard Scott Dietle and Rex Fitzpatrick, tragedies no mother should have to endure.

As can be expected in a family of this size, there are many grandchildren and great grandchildren, too numerous to name, who will carry with them the memories of their time with "Grandma ", Disney movies, and her big scary house on First Street.

She is also survives by her siblings, William R. Dotson III (Carol), Charlotte Maddox (Frank), Don Dotson (Liz) and Jim Dotson (Hazel), though with heavy hearts at the loss of their big sister. She remained in close contact with her family, a testament to loving parents and values that come with growing up on a farm.

Carolyn's life's work was as a registered nurse. She most enjoyed comforting young mothers and seeing them through difficult births. It was not usual for women to stop her on the street to thank her for her kindness, an act we were proud to witness many times. After her retirement from University Hospital, she continued her work at Hannibal Regional Hospital, working the midnight shift for her entire career.

Of the many jobs of her life, Carolyn was happiest watching her boys play ball and perform in band at Mark Twain, her alma mater, where she was once Drum Major (1962). In her later years, she enjoyed quilting, embroidery, camping, and fishing. Carolyn and Richard's annual two-week camping trip to Mark Twain Lake was a destination for the family, both young and old. In recent years, Carolyn and Richard took to the road, seeing many interesting sights on bus tours with Richard's sisters, Linda Ellis and Shirley Dierling of Frankford.

Carolyn and Richard practice their faith as member of the Frankford Christian Church, where they enjoy fellowship with lifelong friends and family.

While we are all terribly saddened at the passing of our beloved wife, mother grandmother, and friends, we can all take comfort in the fact that hers was a life, well-lived. Great job, Mom. Rest Easy. We will see you again.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church of Frankford, MO.

Online condolences may be shared at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.