Carrol Zach Drake, 82, of Paris, Ill., passed away at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his residence. He was retired after a lifelong farming career.

He was born March 12, 1938, at the Westbrook Farm in Paris, the son of the late John Kenneth and Irma L. (Rhoads) Drake. He married Susan Ann Owens on Jan. 12, 1968, in Florence, Ill. She survives.

Other survivors include four daughters, Cara (Scott) Hall, Samantha (Rhyan) Brinkerhoff, and Lynsey (Brian) Gosnell all of Paris, and Laura (Kristen) Drake of Brownsburg, Ind.; a sister, Jane (Ray) Young of Paris; and nine grandchildren, J.T., Susannah, Emily, Zachary, Spencer, Elijah, Guinevere, Owen, and Addison.

He was preceded in death by a beloved daughter, Jennifer Drake.

Mr. Drake was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard. He was a member of Bell Ridge Christian Church of Paris, the Edgar County Farm Bureau, and had served on the board of directors for the Enerstar Electric Cooperative. Carrol was an auto racing enthusiast who loved open wheel dirt track and Indy Car Racing and was a faithful A.J. Foyt fan. He enjoyed his years in farming and was a John Deere loyalist. Carrol was a generous and devoted father. He was always ready to do whatever he could to help his children and grandchildren. He will be lovingly missed by his family.

For those who wish, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Interment with military honors will be private in Edgar Cemetery.

Templeton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Please consider sharing a memory, photo, or condolence with Carrol's family on his Tribute Wall at TempletonFuneralHome.com.