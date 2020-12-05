Catherine Laura Sanders, age 101, of Quincy, IL, died on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Sunset Home.

She was born on May 15, 1919 in Quincy, IL, the daughter of Hurley and Mary (Field) Eston. Catherine married William Curtis Sanders on April 30, 1940, in Palmyra, Mo. He preceded her in death on March 9, 1991.

She was a licensed beautician in her own home and also a certified teacher of cosmetology. Catherine was retired from the Quincy Public School District 172. She was employed as a bus driver for 21 years.

Catherine was a member of Bethel AME Church, where she served on the Usher Board for a number of years. She was also a member of the Ladies of the Blue Knights, (wives of police officers), Quincy Quilt Guild at Vermont Street Union Methodist Church, Santa Rosa Quilt Guild, Santa Rosa, CA with her daughter, and a mentor for many years with the Quincy Public Schools. She was also an avid bowler, bowling in many leagues. Catherine and Curtis belonged to the Sportman's Club, a group of couples who traveled, camped and shared meals together for many years.

She is survived by her children: Diane LaFoe, Santa Rosa, CA and Stephen C. (Kate) Sanders, Quincy, IL; grandchildren: Andrea Sanders, Aurora, Co, Stephenie Banks, Macomb, IL and David Stegeman, Quincy, IL; great granddaughters: Kamylle Banks, Trinity Banks and Triana Banks, all of Quincy, IL; nieces and nephews: Trina Eston, Quincy, IL, Debbie Washington, LaGrange, IL, Patrick Eston, Pittsfield, IL, Tony Eston, West Hills, CA, Gwen Spence, Park Forest, IL, and Sharon Spence, Park Forest, IL.

Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Field Eston and Hurley Eston, Sr.; her husband, William Curtis Sanders; two sons, William Curtis Sanders, Jr. and Kendrick Warren Sanders, and one son-in-law Jay LaFoe; siblings: Betty Louise Spence, Patricia Eston, and Hurley Eston, Jr.; and two nephews Timothy Eston and Bradley Eston.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the employees of Sunset Nursing Home, especially the nurses and staff of 3 Riverview. The love and kindness shown over the past two years was greatly appreciated.

Private funeral services are planned. Graveside services will be on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. in Greenmount Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sunset Home Activity Department, 418 Washington, Quincy, IL 62301. www.dukerandhaugh.com