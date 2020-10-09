Charles A. Eidson, 81, of Clayton, died at 4?p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Golden Good Shepherd Home.
Born Feb. 8, 1939, in Clayton, Charles was a son of Nathan and Annie Mixer Eidson. He married Marilyn H. Baird on Dec. 31, 1957, at Augusta Christian Church. She survives.
Charles was a 1957 graduate of Central High School. He farmed in the Clayton area all of his life and had also been employed at Dot Foods in Mount Sterling for 13 years.
He was a member of Liberty Christian Church and had served in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Survivors in addition to his wife are their children, Brenda (Jeff) Roberts of Macon, Mo., Barry Eidson of Payson, Ill., Brian (Marilyn) Eidson of Clayton, Bruce (JoAnna) Eidson of Macomb and Betty (Russ) Cobb of California, Mo.; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; his brother, Herbert (Theresa) Eidson of Clayton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Melvin Eidson.
Funeral services will be at 2?p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at Liberty Christian Church by Pastor Terry Henry. Burial with military honors will follow in South Side Cemetery in Clayton.
Please bring a mask if you wish to attend and adhere to all social distancing guidelines.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2?p.m. Sunday at the church.
Please bring a mask if you wish to attend, and adhere to all social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be made to Central Christian College of the Bible or LaMoine Christian Camp.
Hamilton Funeral Home in Clayton is handling arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed online at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net
and whig.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.