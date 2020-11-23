Charles E. "Charlie" Anderson, 85, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 9:58 AM Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Luther Manor Care Center in Hannibal, MO.

Charlie was born March 24, 1935, in Barry, IL to Sherman George Anderson and Anna Bertha Holscher Anderson. He was married to Ila P. Wyatt on September 14, 1958 in Hannibal, MO. She preceded him in death on November 23, 2017.

Survivors include 3 children: Cathy Anderson of Hannibal, MO, Cara Smith (Joe) of Bettendorf, IA, and Charles "Chuck" Anderson (Robyn) of Hannibal, MO; 1 sister, Linda Cousin of Rochester, IL; 10 grandchildren: Courtney Bowen (Michael), Josh Christensen (Taylor Hicks), Darrell Pritchett (Kelli), Jonna White (Shawn), Brandon Anderson (Angelica), Melissa Rashid (Jason), Amanda Sharpe (Ben), Jessica Thomure (Matt), Shane Anderson (Kelli), and Emily Kite (Stephen Paxton); 16 great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; 1 daughter, Cindy L. Christensen; and 1 brother, Wendell Anderson (Dixie).

Professionally, Charlie was a carpenter. He worked for Hannibal Woodworking, Huck's Fixture Company, as a Union carpenter, and later was self-employed. After retirement, his love of trains led him drive the Twainland Express in Hannibal, MO. Charlie loved to take long roadtrips in his '62 Chevy Impala to see other states including California, Florida, and New York. Naturally, Charlie loved to tinker. Charlie was a Volkswagen fanatic and always had Volkswagen Bugs. A wonderful woodworker, Charlie made the most beautiful pieces. He made many pieces over the years, including a gun cabinet, furniture, and even hope chests. Charlie loved his church, and lived his life for the Lord. Popcorn, the Barry Apple Festival, and country music were a few of Charlie's favorites. Most of all, Charlie enjoyed the time he could spend with his friends and family.

