Herald-Whig
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Charles E. Neidig
1942 - 2020
BORN
May 29, 1942
DIED
November 17, 2020

Charles Edwin Neidig, faithful follower of Jesus Christ, 78, passed away quickly on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

"Chuck" was born May 29, 1942, the son of the late Jerry and Blanche Wehry-Neidig. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sandra Mae Cowan, his brother, Clifford Neidig, and an infant sister, Jacquelyn Neidig.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly (Holdman) Neidig; his two brothers, Robert Neidig of Dalmatia, PA and Earl Neidig of Trevorton, PA; his two daughters, Tammy Burge (Brad) of Louisville, KY, and Lisa Anderson (Doug) of Kansas City, MO, and Bev's three children, Rob Mann (Connie) of Coeur d' Alene, ID, Ron Mann of Concordia, MO and Cathy Birdsong (Dennis) of Phoenix, AZ. He is fondly remembered by his 15 grandchildren and 13 wonderful great-grandchildren (all under 8 years) plus one on the way.

Charles served in the United States Navy which was followed by his twenty five year career with the United States Postal Service - he would walk ten miles a day, five days a week. He faithfully served his local church as an ordained deacon and through opportunities like leading the bus ministry when living in Hannibal, MO. He enjoyed camping and fishing and time in Texas. He was an avid cyclist and enjoyed daily walks. He had a knack for finding out-of-the-way restaurants that usually specialized in bar-b-q and desserts. He was skilled in fixing problems of any size with ingenuity and would often do things for people without them knowing it was him. He served the Lord, his family, and neighbors with patience, kindness, and love.

A celebration of Charles' life will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Parks Hill, MO. Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. CT followed by the service at 11 a.m. CT.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Boyer Funeral Home in Desloge, MO.

The Neidig and Mann family requests that memorial contributions be made in his memory to the ministry of his granddaughter and her family, serving as missionaries to the Czech Republic. You may donate at: josiahventure.com/robertson



Published by Herald-Whig on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
9:30a.m.
First Baptist Church
, Parks Hill, Missouri
Nov
28
Service
11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
, Parks Hill, Missouri
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
6 Entries
Thoughts and prayers are with you Lisa and Tammy. I have so many fond memories of your Mom and Dad.
Sherry Hinds Givan
Friend
November 22, 2020
Beverly I’m so sorry to hear about Charles passing. Praise God that he is home with the Lord. We can all look forward to seeing him again some day. I pray that the grace of God may be felt in the days to come.
Gary Cooper
Friend
November 21, 2020
My prayers are with your .
Walt Mitchell
Friend
November 20, 2020
We loved you so much ,and will miss you so much.
Connie Mann
Family
November 20, 2020
What a testimony of a positive life, clean living, and serving God
Mike Hamski
Friend
November 20, 2020
Well done, Chuckles!
Brad & Tammy Burge
Family
November 20, 2020