Charlotte J. Maddox, age 90, of Quincy, died Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 4:15 am in St. Vincent's Home.
Charlotte was born October 7, 1930 in O'Fallon, Illinois, the daughter of Lawrence Henry and Letha Pearl Harness Sibbing.
She graduated from Quincy High School and attended John Wood Community College. Charlotte was employed at Gates Radio and later Harris Broadcasting. She retired from Harris after over 30 years of service. She also worked at the South Side Boat Club.
Charlotte was an active dancer and piano player. She loved to bake, sew, and knit in her free time. She also enjoyed bingo and traveling.
This month, she celebrated her 90th birthday and the 5th generation of her family.
Charlotte is survived by six children, Mark Maddox, Sr. of Quincy, Debra (John) Morgan of Brimfield, IL, Kim (Bill Brown) Maddox of Cloquet, MN, Scott (Gaybri) Maddox of Ft. Worth, TX, Mark Alan (Trisha) Maddox of Hecker, IL, and Nicole Guthrie of Quincy; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; a brother, Louis Sibbing of Chesterfield, MO; and several nieces and nephews.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her significant other, Vallie Clifford, her parents, two brothers, Leonard and Martin Sibbing, and her grandson, Nathan Maddox.
Graveside Services: 1:00 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Quincy Memorial Park, with Rev. Patty Johansen officiating. Please bring a mask if you plan to attend the service.
Burial: Quincy Memorial Park, Quincy, Illinois
Memorials: Vermont Street United Methodist Church or American Lung Association
Published by Herald-Whig from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.