Charlotte L. McKenzie, age 74, of Quincy, Illinois, died on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Blessing Hospital. She was born on November 7, 1946 in Van Nuys, California, the daughter of Elmer and Bertie Lou (Kleemeyer) McClelland. She graduated from Unity High School in Mendon, Illinois with the class of 1964.

Charlotte worked as a customer service representative for Kohls Wholesale retiring in 2008. She was of the Christian faith and she loved reading, crocheting, and creating many other crafts. In fact, she even ran her own craft store out of her home that she named "Charlotte's Web." One of her favorite things to make were afghans; of which she made many throughout her life.

Left to cherish Charlotte's memory are her mom, Bertie Lou Kleemeyer of Mendon;

three children: Robert (Janae Robertson) McKenzie of Palmyra, Missouri,

Amy (Brad) Penrose of Quincy, Mathew McKenzie of Quincy;

four grandchildren: Shelby (Dallas) Job, Autumn Penrose, Dallas McKenzie, Delaney McKenzie; four great-grandchildren: Leightyn, Jaxson, Meilah and Dallas, Jr.;

four siblings: Susie Mohr, James (Candy) Kleemeyer, Mary Kleemeyer, Mark Kleemeyer; along with many nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her Dad and one brother, Dave Kleemeyer.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

A private memorial service will be held with inurnment at the Mendon Cemetery in Mendon, Illinois.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Service arrangements are with the Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

