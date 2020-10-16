Chris Tournear, 47, of Camp Point, died at 1:26?p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.
Born Dec. 18, 1972, in Carthage, Chris was a son of Gary and Marlin Kay Amen Tournear. He was married to Nicole Richmiller.
Chris enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and grilling. He especially loved spending time with his children. He worked as a carpenter in the Camp Point and Clayton area.
Survivors include his mother, Kay Tournear, Camp Point; five sons, Joseph (Amber) Tournear, Payson, Tristin Tournear, Laine (Anna) Tournear, Isaac Tournear, and Landon Tournear, all of Quincy; his sister, Tammy (Bill) Brink, Camp Point; his brother, Bill (Karen) Flynn, Mt. Sterling; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gary I. Tournear; paternal grandparents, Robert and Betty Tournear; maternal grandparents, Harold and Evelyn Amen; a stillborn son, Joshua Tournear; a sister, Debbie Flynn; and two brothers, David Flynn and Michael Flynn.
Funeral services will be at 3?p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point, with the Rev. Sheri Renner conducting. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Camp Point. Please bring a mask if you wish to attend and adhere to all social distancing guidelines.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral hme. Please bring a mask if you wish to attend and adhere to all social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be made to family.
Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point is handling arrangements.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.