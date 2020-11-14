Christine (Niekamp) Fisher was born on March 4, 1921, to Edward and Elizabeth Niekamp in Quincy, Illinois. She went to be with her Lord, surrounded by her three sons, Thomas, Daniel and Mark, on November 13, 2020. Christine is also survived by her sister, Irma Anderson, nine grandchildren, Jesse Fisher, Joshua Fisher, Elizabeth Horak, Anna Graham, Ruth Harper, Danielle Carlson, Greg Fisher, Christa Fisher and Calvin Fisher and eight great-grandchildren Benjamin Graham, Ceilidh Graham, Selah Horak, Jordan Horak, Watson Harper, Link Carlson, Magnus Carlson and Georgie Fisher. Christine was preceded in death by her husband, George, her parents, her brother, Edward (Bud) Niekamp, her sister, Jean Terry, and her grandson, Benjamin Fisher.

Christine attended nursing school at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. When she graduated, she went to work for Dr. Ross in Golden, Illinois, then served as the school nurse at Carthage College in Carthage, Illinois, where she earned a bachelor's degree. She moved to Joliet, Illinois where she worked as a public health nurse and met George Fisher, a Caterpillar Tractor Company engineer. George and Christine were married, on September 15, 1956, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Quincy, Illinois. Christine was a lifelong member of St. John's where she was baptized.

Christine was also a beloved kindergarten teacher for many years. She taught at Calvary Academy in South Holland, Illinois, and Marquette Manor Baptist Academy.

Christine experienced an amazing life, spanning nearly a century - from war to peace, from chalk slate to internet, from post office to cell phone, from candlelight to LED, from horse and buggy to space travel, from the Black Sox scandal to the Cubs winning the world series, from Warren G. Harding to Donald J. Trump. What a wild ride!

Services: Meet at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home at 1:00 pm on Thursday, November 19, 2020 to line up in procession for the graveside service at Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy, Illinois.

Memorials; In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Christine's name to the Lutheran Church of St. John or the Blessing Foundation. Memorial Donations may be made online at memorials.hansenspear.com/

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.