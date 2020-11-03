Christine Lynn Watkins, age 67, of Quincy, went to glory on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 10:25 pm in her home.

Christine was born February 11, 1953 in Quincy, Illinois, the daughter of Clifford L. "Hoop" and Gwendolyn Mae "Wink" Tournear Watkins.

She was a 1971 graduate of Quincy Senior High School. Christine was a employed as a planner at Harris Corporation for over 35 years.

Christine was baptized and confirmed at Union United Methodist Church in Quincy. Christine was a classy woman and was well known for her style and grace. She liked to go bowling and enjoyed gambling, especially playing slots.

Christine was a loving and giving woman. Above all, she was devoted to and loved her family. She enjoyed shopping for and giving special gifts. She loved her Yorkie, Itty, who was at her bedside throughout her illness.

Survivors include her two children, Kimberly (Daniel) Faircloth of Perry, FL and Derek "Boomer" Purdy of Quincy; three grandchildren, Kiley (Jake) Faircloth, Dakota (Kaydee) Faircloth, Aubree Elizabeth Bourne; a sister, Diana K. (Phillip) McCutcheon Bushnell of Jacksonville, IL; nieces and nephews, Tiffanee (Conrad) Peters, Tanna McCutcheon, J.C. (Mariah) Weyand, and Tawni McCutcheon; great-nieces and great-nephews, Braxton, Camden, Evie, Kolton, Kaden, Journee and Jagger; an aunt, Naydean Nebe; and a brother-in-law, Jim Weyand of Ursa, IL.

Christine was preceded in death by her parents, her fiancée of 30 years, David W. Daniels, and a sister, Susan Weyand, and a brother in infancy, Clifford Watkins, Jr.

Services: Meet at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home at 1:00 pm on Friday, November 6, 2020 to line up in procession for the graveside service at Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy, Illinois.

Memorials: In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Blessing Foundation for Hospice. Memorials may be made online at https://memorials.hansenspear.com/

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements.