Colleen Wright, 93, a lifelong resident of Hannibal, Mo., died at 11 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the Tri-County Care Center in Vandalia, Mo., where she had resided in assisted living for the last six years.

Private family services were held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Waters Funeral Home in Vandalia. Pastor Brian Lehenbauer officiated the service. Burial was in the Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Mo., following the service.

Colleen was born on January 9, 1927, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Earl and Mildred (Bersin) Edwards.

She was united in marriage to Howard Wright on March 4, 1946. He preceded her in death on March 18, 1991.

Survivors included three daughters, Norma Huser of Lake Saint Louis, MO, Connie (Steve) King of Antioch, IL, Sheryl (Marion) Allen of Vandalia, MO; son, Greg (Melinda) Wright of Hannibal, MO; thirteen grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one daughter, Jeanette Fisher; and one grandson, David Huser.

Colleen attended schools in Carthage and Basco, IL, before moving to Missouri. She was a devoted wife and mother along with a business partner to her husband in family owned and operated Wright Furniture. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, vegetable canning, handwork including crocheting and needle point, traveling and fishing with Howard, animals and cooking. Colleen loved family gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren.

Colleen was a member of Arch United Methodist Church in Hannibal.

Pallbearers will be Chris Allen, Trevor Watson, Courtland Watson, Bryan Wright, Paul Allen and Kevin Althide.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society; Pike County Hospice or the Hannibal Nutrition Center, in care of Waters Funeral Home.

