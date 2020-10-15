D. Dwain 'Doc' Preston, age 84, of Quincy, died on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Blessing Hospital. He was born on February 21, 1936 in Barry, IL the son of Claude and Nellie (Stewart) Preston. He married Regina A. Higgins on May 5, 1962 in St. Francis Catholic Church, Quincy. She preceded him in death on June 13, 2006. Doc was a graduate of Liberty High School. Later, he received his Bachelors and Masters Degrees from Western Illinois University. He was awarded his Doctorate from the University of Illinois.
Doc served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era. Doc was an educator all of his life. He first worked as a teacher at Quincy Junior High School. He then later was a professor at Western Illinois University. Upon his return to Quincy he was a teacher at Quincy Notre Dame from 1979 until his retirement in 2006. Even after his retirement, Doc was a frequent substitute teacher at Quincy Notre Dame and many other schools in the area. He also taught classes for many years at John Wood Community College.
Doc was the consummate storyteller. He was a published author, a poet and a beloved mentor to countless students and friends over the years. He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church. Doc was a patron of the arts. He supported the Quincy Community Theatre, Quincy Music Programs, was a member of the Writer's Guild, the Library Board, and the Liberty High School Alumni Association.
Doc is survived by:
HIS DAUGHTERS: Carolyn Preston Sloan and her husband Michael of Delavan, IL; Cheri Preston Landis and her husband David of Glen Ridge, NJ; Debbie Preston Crowe and her husband John of Racine, WI; and Teresa Preston Peavy and her husband Derrick of River Forrest, IL.
GRANDCHILDREN: Bridget Sloan, Erin Sloan, Amelia Sloan and her husband Will Wyss, and Connor Sloan; Sam Landis; Megan Crowe and her husband Zak Michiels, Alex Crowe and his fiance Brittney Hutchinson, Kristin Crowe and Josh Crowe; Jake Peavy and Caroline Peavy.
THREE SIBLINGS: Lewis Preston, Nadine Preston and Donna Wood and her husband Craig.
Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Regina, and his brother, Ronald.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Interment in Calvary Cemetery with military rites conducted by the American Legion Post 37 and the Air Force Honor Detail. We know Doc was a beloved member of the Quincy community and how many people would like to honor him in person. As much as we'd like to hug each and every one of you, unfortunately, due to Covid, we will not be able to. The Funeral Mass and Burial will be private; post-Covid, we will host a Doc Preston Celebration of Life in Quincy so save your stories and memories. We want to hear them all. Memorials may be made to the Doc and Regina Endowed Scholarship at Quincy Notre Dame or to the Great River Honor Flight.
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com
and whig.com.
.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.