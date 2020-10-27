Dale H. Farlow, 90, of St. Vincent's Home in Quincy, died at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the home.
Born September 13, 1930, in Quincy, Dale was a son of Robert Harold and Anna Mae Floetman Farlow. He married Waneta Steinagel on November 30, 1950, at the Methodist Church in Columbus, IL. She survives.
Mr. Farlow farmed all of his life in the Camp Point area. He was a charter member of Faith Baptist Church in Camp Point.
Survivors in addition to his wife are three sons, Tom Farlow (Nancy), Terrell, TX., Mickey Farlow, Oswego, IL., and Gary Farlow (Susan), Fowler; eight grandchildren; twenty four great grandchildren; his brother, Lee Farlow, Camp Point; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter in law, Joyce McCoy Farlow; and two sisters, Marian Hanke and Ethel Hardy.
Pastor Tom Robbins with Faith Baptist Church in Camp Point will conduct funeral services Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Quincy. Burial will follow at Quincy Memorial Park. Please bring a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines if you wish to attend.
Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Quincy. Please bring a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines if you wish to attend.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Baptist Church in Camp Point for missions ministry.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hamiltonfuneralhomes.net.
The Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point is handling the arrangements.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.