Dale R. Loos, age 84, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. He was born on September 28, 1936 to Roger William and L. Clearine Daniel Loos in Quincy, IL. He married Lynn S. Sears on March 1, 1968 and she survives.
He graduated from Payson Seymour High School and then joined the US Navy Airforce. Dale served as an active Navy Reservist from 1953-1955 and then in the Navy from 1955-1959. After his honorable discharge from the US Navy, Dale returned home to continue farming. He received the "Outstanding Young Farmer" award of Adams County in 1969. He was a pioneer in soil and water conservation. Through seed company trips, Dale and Lynn were able to travel the world. He was a member of the Adams County Farm Bureau and was a University of Illinois Extension Advisor council member.
Dale loved his family and was known as a family man. He liked travelling the gravel roads on a Sunday afternoon with all the kids. He was also always willing to lend a helping hand.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lynn Sears Loos; daughters, Michelle Kindle of Beverly, IL. and Kristin (Jerome) Carrigan of Chickapee, MA.; sons, Gregory (Phyllis) Loos of Eldon, MO., Howard (Sheila) Loos of Eldon, MO., Donald Loos of Beverly, IL., and Dale (Buffy) Loos Jr. of Quincy, IL.; brother, Ross (Sandy) Loos of Quincy, IL.; sister, Doris Shriver of Quincy, IL.; grandchildren Jeremy Kindle, Marissa Harbison, Joshua Carrigan, Justin Carrigan, Tory Tripp, Joseph Loos, Melani Whiteside, Shannon Loos, Hannah Jarmin, Victoria Croucher, Trevor Loos, Tyler Loos, Joanna Hoskins, and Alexander Loos; and several great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Clearine Loos, son-in-law Robert Kindle, and brother-in-law, Ted Shriver.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM Friday, October 16, 2020 at Mound Prairie Cemetery in Beverly, IL. with military honors. Interment to follow. Memorials are suggested to Mound Prairie Cemetery.
Niebur Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
