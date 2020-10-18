Danette Lynn Molidor, 50, from Quincy, Illinois, went to heaven on October 16th after an eight-year battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family as she went to be with Jesus.
Danette was born Feb. 2, 1970, to Wes and Ruth DeMoss. She grew up in Camp Point, Illinois, and graduated from Central High School in 1988. She received a bachelor's and master's degrees in speech-language pathology from Northern Illinois University, where she met her husband, Jim Molidor. They married in 1994.
Danette and Jim lived in the Chicago area for many years and started their family there. They were blessed with three children, Margot (20), Mitchell (18), and Audrey (15). They moved to Quincy in 2010 to be closer to family. In Quincy, Danette was active in her children's activities, the Quincy Community Theatre, and was a member of LifePoint Church.
Friends and family remember Danette as a talented singer, a wonderful mother, and a true believer in Christ's amazing love.
She is survived by her husband and children; her parents; her sister Debbie Tenhouse and her four children – Jesslyn, Lauren, Regan, and Collin; and her brother David DeMoss, his wife Ginger and their three children – Christian, Alaina, and Cody. She was loved by so many, and her family is grateful for all of the support and prayers over the last eight years. God is good!
A private funeral service will be held. Friends are invited to watch the funeral service streaming live on Facebook - LifePoint Church's page on Wednesday morning at 10:30. A private burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Camp Point.
Visitation will be held Tuesday from 4:00?p.m. until 7:00?p.m. at the Lifepoint Church, 3926 Harrison, Quincy. Please bring a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines if you wish to attend the visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jensen Camp Foundation, PO Box 131, Camp Point, IL. 62320.
Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point is handling arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed online at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net
and whig.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.