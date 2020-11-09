Daniel "Boone" Leasman, Jr., 78, of Ursa, passed away at 2:07 PM, Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

He was born on September 27, 1942, in Warsaw, Illinosi, the son of Daniel and Bessie May (Sparrow) Leasman, Sr. He married Karen Faye McGinley on December 5, 1964, at the Bowen Christian Church. She preceded him in death on January 7, 2008.

Surviving are four children Angie (Roger) Clark of Argyle, Iowa, Mark (April) Leasman, of Ursa, Chet (Stacey) Leasman of Mendon, Eric (Candice) Leasman of Ursa, 17 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, his companion Kathy McElroy of Ursa, one brother James (Jean) Leasman of Canton, Missouri, one sister Ethel Mae Fellinger of Carthage, two sisters-in-law Dory Leasman of Bushnell and Cleo Leasman of Fowler, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, one daughter Michelle Clark, three brothers Walter, Ernest and Bob Leasman, one sister Alice Leasman, a cousin, Gary Gooding, and his aunt and uncle, Henry and Ruby Maas.

At the age of 15 months, Daniel and his brother, went to live with his aunt and uncle, Henry and Ruby Mass, in Fowler.

A United States Army veteran, he served in Vietnam.

He first worked at Bergman Lumber. He later worked as a farmhand and truck driver for Moorman's, for 15 years. From 1995 to his retirement in 2018, he worked for Lewis Hybrids in Ursa.

Dan was a member of the AMVETS Post # 76 and the Ursa Lions Club. He enjoyed doing small engine repair, mowing, woodworking, coon hunting and frog hunting. He would rather spend his time outdoors. His most treasured times were spent with family.

Services will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon, with Reverend Ronald Graham officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in the New Providence Cemetery at Ursa. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon. Memorials are suggested to the family, that they will use to purchase a lasting memorial at a later date. You are invited to share your memories of Dan and leave condolences at www.hunterfh.com.