Daryl Leigh Waite, age 81, of Carthage, IL, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 2:10 p.m. in Blessing Hospital.Daryl was born June 23, 1939 in Quincy, the son of Truman and Lydia Barton Waite. He married Hope Yvonne Helms on June 10, 1967 in Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ in Quincy. She preceded him in death on January 2, 2020.Daryl was a 1957 graduate of Unity High School in Mendon. He received a Bachelor's of Science in Engineering from Indiana Tech in 1961. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army, where he served from 1962 until his honorable discharge in 1965. During his time in the Army, Daryl traveled all across the Middle East, and later in life he enjoyed sharing the stories of his experiences around the world.Daryl was employed as an electrical engineer at several companies including: Brower Equipment, Gates Radio, and Motorola, where he met his future wife, Hope. Daryl retired from Methode Electronics in Carthage after 22 years of employment.Daryl was an avid amateur radio operator, known by the call letters, K9JPQ.Survivors include four children: Daryn (Kimberley) Waite of Arlington Heights, IL; Jennifer (Elias) Banuelos of Milton, FL; Christopher Waite of Auburn, IL; and Jason Paul Waite of Carthage, IL; nine grandchildren: Lindsey and Amber Waite of Arlington Heights, IL; Kari Neill, Ivy and Chloe Berry, Ashton Lichliter, and Brooklyn Banuelos, all of Milton, FL; and Alex and Peyton Waite of Auburn, IL; and several cousins.In addition to his wife, Daryl was preceded in death by his parents and his twin sisters, Carol Peters and Ferol Davis.Services: 11:00 am Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with Rev. Josh Vahle officiating. Please bring a mask if you plan on attending.Visitation: 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Saturday October 10, 2020 at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Please bring a mask if you plan on attending.Memorials: Trinity Lutheran Church in Carthage, ILHansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.