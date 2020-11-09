Mr. David Edward Sigler, 66, of Barry, IL, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

He was born April 6, 1954, in Quincy, IL, to John E. Sigler & Delores (Blacketer) Sigler. They survive.

In addition to his parents he is also survived by his partner of 16 years Vicki Bowen of Barry, 1 son Johnathan David McIntosh of Peoria, IL, 1 daughter Terri Lynn Sigler of Flowermound,TX, step-mother Norma Petri Sigler of Barry, 1 brother Robert Sigler of Barry, 2 sisters Kathy Fitch of Rockport and Carolyn Cassady of Quincy, and 1 step-sister Tonya Hickerson of Hannibal, MO.

David was a carpenter by trade. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter. He loved good food and good conversation. He was quick witted, loved his animals and was a genuinely big hearted man. He especially enjoyed deer camp.

There is no visitation.

Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Park Lawn Cemetery in Barry.

Burial will be in Park Lawn Cemetery in Barry.

Memorials are suggested to the Pike County Volunteer Emergency Corp.

Kirgan Funeral Home in Barry is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be sent to kirganfh.com.