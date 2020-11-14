Daniel T. Piner, age 69, of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 7:52 pm in his home surrounded by his family.

Daniel was born April 18, 1951 in Quincy, Illinois, the son of Harold Thomas and Mary Ella Boltz Piner. He married Mary Ellen Kroner on February 20, 1971 in Quincy, Illinois.

He graduated from Quincy Senior High School in 1969. In his younger years, he worked in the restaurant business in management. He also worked in route sales for Butternut, Kelly's and Jay's. Daniel worked for Sears in customer service until his retirement in 2010.

Daniel loved spending time with his children and his grandchildren especially. He and Mary Ellen were inseparable, he loved being with her. He enjoyed being outside, usually caring for his lawn or cleaning his car.

In addition to his wife, Daniel is survived by his daughter, Kristie (Anthony) Tolliver of Chatham, IL; his son, Ryan (Heather) Piner of Quincy; 5 grandchildren, Audrianna, Ella and Bennett Tolliver, and Allie and Savannah Piner; his brother, Charles "Chuck" (Louise) Piner of Maywood, MO; his sister, Debbie Knollhoff of La Grange, MO; and several nieces and nephews.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Mary Ella Piner, his brother Leonard "Steve" Piner, and a niece, Angela Piner.

Private family service will be held at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with the Rev Steve Disseler officiating.

Memorials: Michael J. Fox Parkinson Foundation

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements.