Deborah Kay Wiegmann, age 67, of Quincy, died on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 11:45 pm in Sunset Home.

Deborah was born August 1, 1953 in Quincy, Illinois, the daughter of John and Doris Barlow Dyer.

Deborah attended Quincy High School. She was employed for 30 years at Broadcast Electronics where she served in several positions from wire prep to materials management. She later worked in the housekeeping department at Blessing Hospital.

Deborah was an amazing cook and everyone loved her food, especially her signature cinnabon cake. She loved working outside and took pride in yard work and her flower garden. When she was younger, she enjoyed boating and fishing on the Mississippi River. If you knew Deborah, you knew that she never had a wrinkle in her clothing as she always made sure she ironed the night before.

Deborah loved spending time with her family and friends at backyard barbecues, game nights, or just sitting around the kitchen table. Her grandkids were the light of her life and she cherished the time she spent with them as they played games, colored, watched movies, sang songs, danced, went out to eat, and took trips to go shopping.

Survivors include two sons, Skyler (Jessica) Wiegmann and Ryan (Charity) Dabney, both of Quincy; her grandchildren, Jade, Alayna, Charli, Reid, Lucy, Wyatt and Hayley; her great grandchildren, Carson, Amara and Luci; three brothers, John Dyer, Bruce (Lena) Dyer, and Sam (Kathy) Dyer; two sisters, Annie (Larry) Freeman and Brenda Dyer; numerous nieces and nephews; and numerous friends that she considered family.

Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Eric Dabney, and a sister, Susan Dyer.

Services: 10:00 am on November 30, 2020 at Hope Lutheran Church, with Pastor Scott Mikkelson officiating.

Burial: Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy, Illinois

Visitation: 2:00 to 4:00 pm on November 29, 2020 at Hope Lutheran Church.

Memorials: Alzheimer's Association.

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements.

hansenspear.com.