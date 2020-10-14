Debra Gordon, 61, of Quincy, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in the Emergency Room of Blessing Hospital.
She was born on Oct. 16, 1958, in Quincy, the daughter of Russell and Mary Ellen (Scheufele) Gordon.
Debra was a graduate of Quincy High School and John Wood Community College. Debra worked in the accounting department at Hy-Vee for over 35 years.
Debra was of the Catholic faith.
Survivors include two siblings, Janice Crank of Paxton and Bruce Gordon of Quincy; niece, Katie Clapper and her husband, Jared Cousins; and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial is planned, with interment in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association or to the Adams County Humane Society.
Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh and whig.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.