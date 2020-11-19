Dolores "Dee" Forshey, age 85 of Barry, IL, passed away at home on November 18, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born September 18, 1935 to Dale and Virginia Moyer Pryor. She married Clarence "Cork" Forshey on July 10, 1955 at the Methodist Church in Barry, IL and he preceded her in death on August 31, 2016. Of this union came six children.

Dee graduated from Barry High School in 1953. She worked for the First National Bank of Barry, the Apple Basket, Cree Mee, K&E & Stroemers. She was the curator at the Barry Museum, Pioneer Woman in 1986, a Golden Apple recipient in 2013 and a member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary. In her early years she was an active PTA member & proud supporter of the 4H, church and other various school programs. She enjoyed square dancing, baking, gardening & spending time with her family.

She is survived by her six children, David (Cindy) Forshey, Mark Forshey, Starr Wolfe, Kay Ann (Frank) Fairless, Scott Forshey & Penny Forshey, a sister Lori (Harley) Whitlock, a brother Norman Pryor along with 17 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and a special niece and great niece.

Dee was preceded in death by her parents, Dale & Virginia Pryor and her husband, Clarence.

Graveside services will held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 3:30 PM at Park Lawn Cemetery in Barry, IL. Memorials are suggested to be made to Barry Museum or Barry First Responders. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.nieburfh.com. Niebur Funeral Chapel in Barry is handling the arrangements