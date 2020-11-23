Dennis Lee Neese, age 85, of LaSalle, IL and formerly of Pittsfield, IL, died early Thursday evening (November 19, 2020) at the LaSalle Veterans Home in LaSalle, IL.

He was born October 14, 1935 in rural Nebo, the son of George Neese and Eva Ewers Neese, and graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1953.

He married Wilma "Willie" Jean Jones on July 12, 1958 at his parent's home in rural Pittsfield and she preceeded him in death on June 11, 2020.

Surviving is a daughter, Deborah VanAntwerp (John) of Normal, IL; two grandchildren, Callie VanAntwerp and Dana VanAntwerp, both of Normal, IL; the daughter of his heart, Debra Sussman of Rockville, MD; a sister-in-law, Ginny Cheek and brother-in-law Harold Cheek, both of Kingman, AZ; two nieces, one nephew, and various cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a son, George Neese; and a sister, Ruth Ann Miller.

Dennis was a truck driver for several companies, mainly Mid-American out of Springfield. He worked for Farmers Insurance Group for over 25 years, later becoming an independent insurance agent and part-time driver for Dot Foods. As much as he loved driving trucks, his passions were collecting stoneware and other "good stuff," and hunting, both of which he did for over 40 years. He was a proud founding member of the Poverty Ridge Hunt Club. Dennis also led Boy Scout Troop #18 for 16 years, taking his boys on trips through Western states, to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, and to Washington, D.C. He was a member of the El Dara Masonic Lodge for 41 years and a 37-year member of American Legion Post 152.

Dennis spent the last two years of his life as a resident of the LaSalle Veterans Home.

Private services will be held Wednesday (November 25, 2020) at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Pittsfield. Burial will be in Crescent Heights Cemetery in Pleasant Hill, Il. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the LaSalle Veterans Home ? Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, Box 513, Pittsfield, IL 62363. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.airsman-hires.