Dennis Wayne Allen, 67, of Coatsburg, passed away at 2:20?a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.
He was born on Jan. 14, 1953, at St. Mary's Hospital in Quincy, the son of Walter Lee and Martha Elizabeth (Waters) Allen. He married Janet McMullen in 1971 in Coatsburg.
Surviving are three daughters, Tina K. (Robert) Wietholder, and Jina B. (Monty) Sickman all of Coatsburg, and Teresa L. (Brian) Smith of Fowler; four grandchildren, Desmond (Valerie) Jarvis, Hannah Hipkins, Landen Smith and Faith Smith; three great-grandchildren, Andrew, Scarlett and Ibanez Jarvis; his former wife, Janet Allen of Coatsburg; one brother, Mike (Mary) Allen of Quincy; two aunts, Helen Furgerson and Glenda Orrill both of Coatsburg; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one granddaughter, Monica Jarvis.
Dennis worked various jobs at Knapheide for over 40 years, retiring in Feb. 2014.
He enjoyed watching Westerns, attending flea markets and tractor pulls. He loved cooking and spending time with his family. He was big hearted and loved by all who knew him.
Memorial services will be at 2?p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Hunter Funeral Home, in Mendon, with Reverend Sheri Renner officiating. Interment will follow in the Graymount Cemetery.
Visitation will be from noon to 2?p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
You are invited to share your memories and leave condolences at hunterfh.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2020.