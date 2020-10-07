Derrick Wayne Arnsman, 51, of Quincy, passed away at 9:02 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Blessing Hospital.
A memorial service will be at 11 a. m. Friday, Oct. 9, at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Julie Flynn will officiate.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.
Derrick was born March 23, 1969, in Hannibal to Gary and Patricia Ainsworth Bibb.
He married Doug Arnsman on Oct. 25, 2014, at Spirit Knob Winery in Ursa. He survives.
In addition to his husband, survivors include two daughters, Chloe Arnsman-Saxbery of Quincy and Taylor Arnsman of Memphis, Tenn.; one son, Brian Bibb of Hannibal; three grandchildren, Rossi, Zephra and Alera; one sister, Elizabeth Gouch (Bill) of Hannibal; three brothers, William Harbourn (Michelle) of Hannibal, Patrick Bibb (Brandy) of El Dara, Ill., and Norman Bibb of Hannibal; two sisters-in-law, Lorie Arnsman-Schwartz (Rob) of O'Fallon, Mo., and Judy Eckerly (Dave) of Macomb, Ill.; one brother in-law, Steve Arnsman (Dianna) of Mendon; two dogs, Bialey and Sirius; and many nieces and nephews.
Derrick was preceded in death by his parents; and one niece, Bobbie Harbourn.
Derrick was a graduate of Hannibal High School. Professionally, he went on to be a correctional officer, and later worked at the psych ward at Blessing Hospital. He was most recently a service advisor at Shottenkirk Toyota Quincy.
Derrick enjoyed flipping houses, traveling and playing guitar. He also loved being outside, whether that be camping at Oakwood Acres or simply relaxing on his deck. Derrick was extremely selfless, generous and loving; he would help any person in need, but preferred to do so privately, as he never wanted acknowledgement for the sacrifices he made to help others. Most of all, Derrick cherished and loved his family dearly.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blessing Hospice.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.