Diane Madee Tenhouse, 64, of rural Coatsburg, Illinois, died unexpectedly on December 2, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.

Diane was born on January 27, 1956 in Quincy, Illinois to Ronald S. and Marilyn (Trotter) Moore. She married Michael L. Tenhouse on June 24, 1978 at the United Methodist Church in Camp Point, Illinois. He survives.

Diane and her husband, Mike, both graduated with the class of 1974 at Camp Point Central High School. She matriculated at Illinois College (IC) where she graduated in 1978 with a degree in education. While at IC, she was a cheerleader and ran track for the Blueboys. Diane loved her alma maters and cherished her life-long friends. Additionally, she earned a master's degree in elementary education from Western Illinois University in 2000.

Diane started her teaching career in January 1978. She was a teacher in the Mendon Unity school district at Fowler and Loraine Elementary Schools. Later, she taught in the Central school district, including 28 years as a kindergarten teacher at Golden and Central Elementary Schools. Along with her family and her faith, teaching children was her passion.

Diane was a lifelong member of Camp Point United Methodist Church where she directed the cherub choir for over thirty years. She also directed vacation bible school, taught Sunday school, and served in other various capacities. She loved her church.

Following her retirement in 2014, she continued to volunteer at the Community for Christ Center and served on the boards of WISE Credit Union and the Panther Pride Foundation. Retirement allowed Diane to focus on her most cherished role, that of Grandma DeeDee to Sophie, Mack, Annie and Trotter.

In addition to her beloved husband of 42 years, survivors include their sons Jake (Ashton) Tenhouse of Galesburg, Illinois and Jordan (Laura) Tenhouse of Camp Point, Illinois; and four grandchildren Sophie, Mack, Annie and Trotter Tenhouse. Also surviving are her mother, Marilyn Moore, of Camp Point, Illinois and mother-in-law, Mary Tenhouse, of Quincy, Illinois. Other survivors include siblings David (Theresa) Moore of Golden, Illinois, Donna (Randy) Niekamp of Camp Point, Illinois, and Dean (Dorothy) Moore of Camp Point, Illinois; sisters-in-law Debi (Rich) Royalty of Quincy, Illinois, Barb (Kirk) Gauldin of Camp Point, Illinois and Julie (John) Gomski of Bristol, Wisconsin; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Moore, father-in-law, Lowell Tenhouse, and nephew, Drew Leenerts.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at the Camp Point United Methodist Church by Rev. Sheila Kelly. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Camp Point.

Those wishing to pay their respects to Diane before the family's arrival may do so Monday afternoon from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Camp Point United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the church. Please bring a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines if you wish to attend.

Memorials may be made to the Camp Point United Methodist Church, the Panther Pride Foundation, or a charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.hamiltonfuneralhomes.net and whig.com.