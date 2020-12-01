Dolly Vesta Saylor Powers, age 90, of Quincy, died on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. in Good Samaritan Home.

Dolly was born August 24, 1930 in Bowling Green, MO, a daughter of David Lincoln and Dollie Izella Barker Saylor. She married Joseph Henry Powers April 9, 1950 in Pocahontas, AR. He preceded her in death on August 5, 2009.

Dolly was a 1948 graduate of Quincy High School and she attended the International Floral Schools. She was employed at Motorola for 29 years. She then worked at the Sears Parts Department for seven years until her retirement in 1992. After her retirement, she continued working for another 12 years as a designer at Kroner Florist and Adam Florist.

Dolly was a faithful member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church since 1958.

She loved cooking, floral arranging, gardening, and playing with her great grandchildren. She was a Brownie leader for two years. Dolly loved being with her family, and she loved having her family around on special occasions or just anytime.

Survivors include two children; Michael Powers of Coatsburg, IL and Cindy (Michael) Fonck of Mischawaka, IN; a stepdaughter, Peggy Howland of Belleville, IL; two granddaughters, Angie (Fiancé Chad Weber) Nixon of Rushville, IL, and Stefanie (Adam) Yates of Quincy; four great grandchildren, Maggie Nixon, Madeline Weber, Emma Weber, and Matthew Weber, all of Rushville, IL; and several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Dolly was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers: Herbert, Cecil, Bill, and Ralph Saylor; four sisters: Leola Burmeier, Lucille Simpson, Katie Koenig, and Mildred Smith; a niece, Barbara K. Wisniewski; and two nephews, Joe and Ronnie Wand.

Services: 11:00 am Friday, December 4, 2020, in Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with Rev. Martin Eden officiating.

Burial: Quincy Memorial Park

Memorials: Our Redeemer Lutheran Church or Illinois Veterans Home

Activities Fund. Memorial Donations may be made online at https://memorials.hansenspear.com

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.