Don was born in Punxsutawney, Pa. on June 25, 1953. He passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at his home near Palmyra, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his baby sister and his father.
Survivors include his mother, Harriet Bartmas; his wife, Farrell Church; four children, Michelle (Roland) Gonzalez, Douglas (Marcia) Pierce, Jason (Jena) Church and Meghan (Lance) Karr; 14 grandchildren; and and great-granddaughter; stepbrothers, Paul (Joy) Bartmas and Rick (Connie) Bartmas; stepsisters, Faith (Don) Weidman and Hope (Michael) Owen and their families; and special friends Gary Shelley and Holly Wade.
Don was a professional safety director, having worked at BASF and Dot Foods. He lived in Palmyra for the past 22 years. He developed safety plans and training programs to reduce injuries and ensure compliance with government regulations for the mining, chemical and food distribution industries in Arizona, Illinois, Georgia, Missouri and Mississippi.
Don felt his greatest calling in life was to show people the love and forgiving grace of Jesus Christ.
Don was active in Christian ministry. He was a member of Palmyra United Methodist Church, served on the Church Council, led Bible studies at church and in the community. He participated with three other men in facilitating a Bible study at Western Illinois Correction Center in Mount Sterling. He was a member of the Christian Motorcyclist Association. Promise Keepers had a major impact on Don's life. On three occasions he led men on Promise Keepers trips where he could strengthen their relationship with Jesus Christ.
Family and friends are invited to Don's life celebration from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Palmyra United Methodist Church. A Memorial service will follow at 11 a.m.. Pastor Eric Anderson will officiate.
Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra is handling arrangements.
Wearing face masks would be appreciated by the family.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.